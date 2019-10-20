Inmates help clean up parts of Polk Co. struck by tornado

An inmate hauls away debris in Kathleen, Fla., after a tornado struck on Friday, Oct. 18.

KATHLEEN, Fla. (WFLA) – The roar of a chainsaw pierced the Sunday air in a cemetery across the street from Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.

The area of Kathleen was in the path of an EF-2 tornado that touched down Friday night.

It left destruction in its wake.

Polk County inmates were brought in to help clean up.

“I’m first of all glad I’m able to repay my debt to society, but also directly, my help is influenced by the neighborhood, it’s amazing,” said Ambros Johnson, an inmate spending his Sunday volunteering.

The inmates hauled away branches and tree trunks. Others raked the cemetery grounds.

“I think it’s a good thing we’re helping the community and serving our time outside the jail which is important to us to have a life,” said Stephanie, an inmate who didn’t want to give her last name.

The inmates were split into two groups to tackle the clean up process around the church and a nearby neighborhood.

“We’re just going to have a lot of feet on the ground and a lot of good muscle to help clear this area out,” said Scott Wilder, a spokesman for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency has a long history of allowing inmates to volunteer in the community.

They’re considered alternative sentence inmates, meaning they can work to help support themselves or their families while incarcerated.

Sunday, that help was certainly needed.

“It’s going to take the whole community to help clean up the area,” Wilder said.

No one was physically hurt in the tornado, officials said.

