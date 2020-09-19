Infant survives crash that kills 25-year-old Polk County woman

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 25-year-old Polk County woman died after crashing her car into a tractor trailer Friday evening. An infant in the car survived.

Officials said a 25-year-old Lake Wales woman was traveling south on Boy Scout Road with a 1-year-old boy in the car. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the woman ran a stop sign at State Road 60 and crashed into a tractor trailer.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was killed in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt. The infant suffered minor injuries.

The 50-year-old driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

