Infant among 3 who died after apartment fire in final days of 2021

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed after a fire at the Lakewood Terrace Apartments in the final days of 2021.

According to the Lakeland Fire Department, crews were called to the apartments on Dec. 30 around 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters said they encountered smoke inside a second-floor apartment but no active fire.

Three tenants were said to evacuated from the building, given CPR and transported to local a hospital.

Three LPD officers, one Lieutenant and two officers, were also transported for monitoring.

One week after the incident, News Channel 8 confirmed that all three tenants involved in the fire, an adult male, an adult female and an infant, died.

Investigators have not released an exact cause of the fire but said “it does appear to be unintentional.”