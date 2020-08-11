Infant among 3 hospitalized after wrong-way crash involving stolen SUV in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A man driving a stolen SUV led police on a chase late Monday night that ended when he crashed into a sedan in Lakeland, seriously injuring the driver, her 10-month-old daughter and himself.

The incident began shortly before midnight on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police said an officer was pursuing an SUV reported stolen out of Lake Hamilton. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Stephen Marra, and his passenger was identified as 29-year-old Demarcus Evans.

Police said Evans exited the vehicle and Marra continued driving east on George Jenkins Boulevard.

Once he reached the intersection of Sloan Avenue, police said Marra crossed into the westound lanes and started driving the wrong way.

The officer stayed in the eastbound lanes, slowed down and notified dispatch, according to police.

Police said Marra continued traveling uphill and was negotiating a curve when he hit a Nissan Altima nearly head-on.

The officer immediately notified dispatch and began assisting both drivers at the scene, police said.

Police said multiple agencies were called and Marra, the driver of the Nissan, 19, and her 10-month-old daughter were rushed to Lakeland Regional Health.

Marra and the child have since been airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, police said. Their current condition is unknown.

The roadway was closed for several hours.

Police are asking those with information regarding the crash to call Traffic Investigator Tyler Anderson at 863-834-2553.

