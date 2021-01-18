In divisive times, leaders use the message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to promote unity in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – In lieu of a parade that was canceled by the pandemic, community organizers and business leaders used the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to bridge volunteers with service-centered non-profit organizations in Lakeland Monday.

“One of his sayings was ‘time is always right when you do the right thing.’ This is the right thing,” said Lakeland City Commissioner Phillip Walker.

Commissioner Walker was on site for the inaugural Brunch & Build event at The Joinery in Lakeland this Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“All we can do is bring our two fish and hope that that will feed 5,000. So this is our two fish,” said Jonathan Bucklew, co-owner of The Joinery, which opened one year ago on Lake Mirror.

Bucklew and his wife watched the news unfold over the past year, including Black Lives Matter protests, civil unrest, insurrection.

They wanted to do something to honor Dr. King and further unify the community.

“We just thought we were building a fun restaurant and I think we’ve kind of grown to understand that we have a voice or a platform for voices,” he said. “We’re called The Joinery and we want to join all these restaurants and businesses together in our community and we want that to be a joining of our diverse community.”

They recruited their friend and community leader Ashley Troutman, a financial adviser and chairman of Lighthouse Ministries, to organize an event to honor Dr. King.

“It starts with you and I and how you and I perceive one another and that branches out to an extended neighborhood,” said Troutman.

Organizations including Lighthouse Ministries, New Life Outreach Ministries, A Woman’s Choice, and the Dream Center were on hand to discuss how potential volunteers could participate in their organizations.

Volunteers were encouraged to get to work that day.

Much of the discussion centered around the importance of conversation, of actually listening to one another, to move forwards unity.

“What does that look like for us to listen and to listen well? How can we show empathy for others? How can we choose to disagree and that’s OK?” asked Ray Allen, director of Multicultural Affairs at Southeastern University.

Allen curated a list of “critical conversation” questions to get started.

“A favorite for me is – ‘would Martin Luther King be disappointed with where we are currently?'” he said.

For Allen, the answer to that question is up for debate.

“I see ways where he would be ecstatic with some of the forward motion that we’ve made,” he said. “But then I also see areas where I think I look back and I say ‘man that was 50 years ago. He was pushing, voicing the same thing and we’re still here trying to decide what are we going to do with that? I think that would be disappointing.”

He suggests using these questions with family, friends and neighbors to bring unity for future generations.

“Having them at the dinner table becomes so important. Can we make these conversations normal where it’s not so jarring but it actually gives us the space to sit, to listen to others, to disagree?” he asked.

The questions are:

– How has your race identified and informed what you know about America?

– What do you think Martin Luther King Jr. would be most disappointed by if he were alive today?

– What do you think Martin Luther King Jr. would be proud to see if he were alive today?

– Take a few moments to reflect on what you are doing for others. Describe the things you are doing for others. If you can’t think of anything, identify something that you can start doing what would be for others.

– Why do you think Martin Luther King Jr thought it was important to forgive?

– How are issues of poverty and race impacting your community? How do you see these issues overlapping?

– How could connecting with other people in other communities impact your perspective on today’s world?

– Do we still need a “radical revolution of values” today? What does that mean to you? What are the values that should be at the center of our society?

– What will it take to make the shift from a society that values “machines and computers, profit motives and property rights” to one that values people?

– Where do you think the vision of the U.S. needs to take us today? Does that vision have anything in common with what MLK expressed over 50 years ago?

– What role do you think the media plays in the understanding of the current state of our nation?