POINCIANA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies responded to a deadly wreck Saturday morning in the area of Country Club Road near Wedge Lane in Poinciana.

Deputies said Keishly Malave, 30, of Kissimmee was headed north on Country Club and tried to pass an Altima illegally. She was driving at a high rate of speed, according to deputies.

After making the move, she tried to re-enter the northbound lane to avoid oncoming traffic, but her Acura MDX clipped the front of the Altima. Then it went on the shoulder and hit a concrete light pole, the report said.

Malave died at the scene of the crash. The other driver was not injured.

PCSO deputies responded to the wreck at around 10:20 a.m. and closed the road for around four hours to investigate the incident.