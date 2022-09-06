WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A popular spot in the heart of Winter Haven, known for its splash pad and pavilions that host children’s birthday parties, turned into the site of something more sinister last month, according to police.

“I would be terrified. I would be absolutely mortified. I would never want to leave the house again,” said Alexandra Given, a mother from Winter Haven.

She heard about a woman being attacked at night at Trailhead Park recently.

Given hesitated before bringing her young daughter to the park Tuesday but the daylight made her feel safer.

“I’m shocked that this happened in Winter Haven, actually. It feels really safe but then something like that happens and you’re worried to go out by yourself, especially as a woman, with your child too,” she said.

Winter Haven police say a woman and her friend first encountered a man at the park on Aug. 25, while they were feeding stray cats.

Two days later, the woman saw the man again. This time, she was feeding cats alone and it was 11 p.m.

“He pushed her against the car and then used a box cutter to cut her shirt and pull on her shirt and he said something about, ‘your friend – she’s not here to help you now,’” said Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan.

Police say the man physically attacked her and then walked away laughing.

The woman went home and told her friend and reported the incident the next day. Police were able to make a composite sketch based off her description.

(Winter Haven Police Department)

“We don’t have anybody positively identified at this time,” said Chief Brannan.

He added that it’s not a park known to have many issues.

“We’ve gone back. I know of no other instance like that that’s happened. The occasional somebody arguing over a pavilion during the day because – who got there first for a birthday party. But that’s even rare,” said Chief Brannan.

Police urge anyone who may recognize the man to contact Detective Cobb at 863-837-9459.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip.”