AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and woman arrested for armed robbery will only get one phone call after threatening to kill a person they met to ‘buy’ a phone from on Monday, according to police.

Auburndale police were called to the Walmart, located at 2120 U.S. Highway 92 West around 1 a.m. after a 911 call reported an in-progress armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned the victim arranged to meet the suspects to sell them a cell phone. During the transaction, one of the suspects held a handgun to the victim’s head and chest stating, “I will kill you” before stealing the phone.

Officers said the victim was able to give a very good description of the suspects, the firearm, the vehicle, and a partial tag number.

Sometime later, Polk County deputies spotted the vehicle on Interstate 4 near Exit 55. The two were arrested without incident.

Officers said the victim was taken to the traffic stop where they positively identified the two suspects. The firearm and the victim’s cell phone were found inside the vehicle.

Police charged 21-year-old Pedro Pablo Rivera, of Orlando, with robbery with a firearm, felony petit theft, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of cannabis under 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police also charged 19-year-old Maria Velazquez-Almanza, of Orlando, with robbery with a firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm, petit theft, and six other misdemeanors for traffic and cannabis possession-related charges.

“As a reminder, APD suggests business transactions with unfamiliar people should take place during business hours, and even consider making such transactions in the police department lobby or other such location in public view.”