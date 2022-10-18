WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Fear has become a part of Gladybel Caudill’s life.

“I’m scared. Going to work and coming home, I’m scared, and I don’t like being scared,” she said. “I think about it every day now when I park there in my own home. I have to look around, and I’m paranoid. I’m scared.”

The Winter Haven woman narrowly escaped gunfire Saturday morning in a wild case of misunderstanding and violence.

“This ranks among the craziest stuff I’ve seen in a while and I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff,” said Sheriff Grady Judd at a news conference Monday.

Caudill, a mother of three, works the overnight shift at Walmart.

At around 7 a.m. Saturday, she had just returned home to The Arbours at Garden Grove apartments.

She was parked in her designated spot, checking messages on her phone. She was alone.

Then she saw a man standing behind the car parked next to her. He was shouting at her to get out of the vehicle and he had a gun, Caudill said.

“I saw the gun and I just panicked so I knew that I had to get out fast,” said Caudill. “He began shooting and that’s when I saw the other one, the son, and he started running towards my car shooting as well.”

Caudill pulled out quickly in reverse, hitting parked vehicles in the frenzy.

“When I hit the vehicles behind me, I felt trapped because I couldn’t reverse anymore so the only thing I could do was go into drive. There was a division between the both of them and I went through there and escaped, thank God,” she said.

Caudill got away and called 911.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and arrested Gino Colonacosta, 73, and his son, Rocky Colonacosta, 15.

News Channel 8 is identifying the teenage suspect due to the seriousness of the allegations against him.

Source: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Neither father nor son had a criminal record prior to this incident.

The sheriff’s office claims the Colonacostas fired seven shots at Caudill’s vehicle.

One of them went through Caudill’s son’s car seat and lodged into the driver’s seat, which is where Caudill was sitting.

Courtesy: Gladybel Caudill

“I just want them held accountable because it could have been very, very bad. It could have been fatal and no one deserves that. That’s scary,” Caudill said.

Both Colonacostas face attempted murder charges, among other charges, and are being held on no bond.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the father and son thought someone was trying to break into their apartment.

They saw someone at their door on their Ring camera, gathered their firearms, and went looking for a would-be burglar.

In fact, it was another neighbor dropping off prescriptions that had mistakenly been delivered to the wrong unit.

“They go out searching for a burglar that wasn’t there and shot up an innocent lady’s car while she was in it,” Judd said. “We have a wonderful stand-your-ground law. That doesn’t mean you can go search people out and shoot them. That’s what they did.”

The suspects’ story does not make sense to Caudill.

“I don’t understand why they would think it was me, and why they would come out chasing someone, why they didn’t call police,” said Caudill.

Confusion aside, Caudill is trying to live her life normally and not let this experience affect her.

It’s something her entire family is grappling with, including Caudill’s teenage daughter.

“She said ‘I could have woken up and not had a mom.’ She said ‘I could have lost my mom this morning,’ and that hit me hard,” Caudill said.