‘I killed the devil’: Polk County man shot grandmother in neck, sheriff says

BRADLEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradley man is being charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting his grandmother, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Deputies were called to a Bradley home at around 6:44 p.m. Thursday for a shooting. Judd said Byron Quintez Dexter, 21, had threatened family members with a gun prior to the shooting.

“About a quarter to 7, he comes out of his bedroom with a semi-automatic handgun, points it at his 16-year-old sister, and said ‘what’s going on?'” the sheriff said.

The sister then backed up, grabbed the smaller children in the house, and got out of the way.

Judd said Dexter then immediately turned and shot his grandmother Annie Parish in the neck.

“His mother was in the room, heard the commotion,” he said. “She got into the room into the room just in time to see Byron fleeing out of the home, gun in hand.”

Dexter was later found riding a bicycle that he found south on Highway 37 and was detained. The sheriff’s office said a .22 caliber gun was found on him.

Judd said the suspect said “I killed a black queen so I won the game” while he was being read his rights. During questioning, Dexter admitted to the shooting and said, “I killed the Devil,” according to Judd.

However, the victim survived and was flown to Tampa General Hospital where she is in critical condition, according to the PCSO.

“The projectile was lodged against her spine, but she’s not paralyzed,” Judd said.

He now faces charges for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, and shooting into/in an occupied dwelling.

Judd said Dexter did not have a criminal history, but he did suffer from mental health issues, according to the family. The family did try to take him to a mental hospital, but he would not go, the sheriff said.

“He’s going to be kept forever,” Judd said.