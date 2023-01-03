LAKELAND, Fla, (WFLA) — Community members held a town hall discussion Monday to discuss experiences with police after an officer was seen on video punching a man during a traffic stop.

The video was obtained by 8 On Your Side after the traffic stop on Dec. 19. According to an affidavit, police pulled over Antwan Glover for not wearing a seatbelt. Police say they smelled marijuana in the car. Officers claim Glover resisted arrested and placed an officer in a chokehold.

In the video, Glover is seen being punched repeatedly by an officer after he is already on the ground.

“I should have to be fearful in my community,” Glover told 8 On Your Side after Monday’s meeting, where he shared his experience with attendees.

“Those that are serving and doing the right thing, we appreciate you. But those that are not, we’re gonna make sure you’re held accountable,” said event organizer Clayton Cowart with the Poor and Minority Justice Association.

Requests for comment made to Lakeland police on Monday were not immediately returned, but 8 On Your Side expects to learn more Tuesday when the department says their administrative offices will reopen after the holiday break. The department said previously that they do not comment on internal investigations, but noted that any ‘protective’ action taken by an officer is investigated.

Cowart plans to host more community town halls to discuss relations with police in the coming weeks.