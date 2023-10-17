POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was gravely injured in an apparent road rage incident in Polk County has died after being taken off life support, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Kevin Berry, 58, of Altamonte Springs was “in grave condition” after being shot on the Interstate 4 off-ramp at U.S. Highway 27 in Davenport.

In an update on Tuesday, authorities said Berry was pronounced deceased around 6:25 p.m., and they’re still looking for the person who shot him.

According to a press release, a witness reported seeing Berry’s white Dodge truck and a dark-colored two-door sedan on the ramp around 2 a.m., driving aggressively around each other.

The witness told deputies the two drivers were yelling at each other, but they did not see the shooting.

Kevin Berry. (Source: Family handout)

Officials said it was still unclear if the suspect fled on U.S. 27 or traveled back onto the interstate.

Berry was on his way to work when the shooting happened. He was found on the ground outside his truck, which was parked in the center lane of the ramp. He was rushed to the hospital, where he “remained in grave condition” on Monday. During a press conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the 58-year-old had “absolutely zero chance of survival.”

Investigators said three other cars were seen near the accident when it occurred, and they believe someone may have seen or heard something.

Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (863) 298-6200 and reference case number 23-42221.

To submit a tip anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers:

Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

Dial **TIPS from a cellphone

Visit the Heartland Crime Stoppers website and click on “Submit A Tip”

Download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to solve this case,” Judd said. “We’ve got to find out who shot and killed Kevin Barry, and why they shot and killed him.”