TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man who they said caused multiple crashes on I-4 Monday evening.

Troopers said at about 7:30 p.m., Angel Javier Rivera Vargas, 30, of Kissimmee was driving west on I-4 when he crashed into two cars.

Instead of stopping, Rivera Vargas fled the scene and crossed the median into the eastbound lanes while heading the wrong way, according to the FHP.

He then crashed into another two vehicles before ditching his vehicles and trying to carjack other people, troopers said.

The FHP report stated that the responding troopers arrested Rivera Vargas, but he resisted by kicking and spitting.

His charges include driving with a suspended license – 2nd offense, reckless driving, hit and run with injury, hit and run property damage, battery on law enforcement officer. resist with violence, obstruct without violence, driver seatbelt, expired tag (under 6 months), and a warrant arrest for fleeing & eluding