POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Polk County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.
Shelters/Evacuation Centers
- Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Dr. in Davenport
- Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy Hill Rd. in Lakeland
- R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School, 5500 Yates Rd. in Lakeland
- Chain Of Lakes Elementary School, 7001 Hwy. 653 in Winter Haven
- Mulberry Middle School, 500 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Mulberry
- Spessard Holland Elementary, 2342 E.F. Griffin Rd. in Bartow
- Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail. in Auburndale
- Citrus Ridge Academy, 1775 Sand Mine Rd. in Davenport
- George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd. in Lakeland
- Highlands Grove Elementary, 4510 Lakeland Highlands Rd. in Lakeland
- Kathleen High School, 1100 Red Devil Way in Lakeland
- Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr. in Poinciana
- Winter Haven High School, 600 6th St. SE in Winter Haven
- FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd. in Bartow (Special Needs)
- McKeel Academy, 1810 W. Parker St. in Lakeland (Special Needs)
- Ridge Community High School, 500 Orchid Dr. in Davenport (Special Needs)
- Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Rd. in Lakeland (Pet Friendly)
- Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road in Eagle Lake (Pet Friendly)
- Haines City High School, 2800 Hornet Drive in Haines City (Pet Friendly)
Evacuation Zones
- Polk County does not have evacuation zones.
Contacts
- Call 863-401-2234 or 866-661-0228