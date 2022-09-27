POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Polk County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available.

Shelters/Evacuation Centers

Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Dr. in Davenport

Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy Hill Rd. in Lakeland

R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School, 5500 Yates Rd. in Lakeland

Chain Of Lakes Elementary School, 7001 Hwy. 653 in Winter Haven

Mulberry Middle School, 500 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Mulberry

Spessard Holland Elementary, 2342 E.F. Griffin Rd. in Bartow

Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail. in Auburndale

Citrus Ridge Academy, 1775 Sand Mine Rd. in Davenport

George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd. in Lakeland

Highlands Grove Elementary, 4510 Lakeland Highlands Rd. in Lakeland

Kathleen High School, 1100 Red Devil Way in Lakeland

Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr. in Poinciana

Winter Haven High School, 600 6th St. SE in Winter Haven

FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd. in Bartow (Special Needs)

(Special Needs) McKeel Academy, 1810 W. Parker St. in Lakeland (Special Needs)

(Special Needs) Ridge Community High School, 500 Orchid Dr. in Davenport (Special Needs)

(Special Needs) Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Rd. in Lakeland (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road in Eagle Lake (Pet Friendly)

(Pet Friendly) Haines City High School, 2800 Hornet Drive in Haines City (Pet Friendly)

Evacuation Zones

Polk County does not have evacuation zones.

Contacts