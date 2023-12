POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of cats, chickens and ducks were seized Thursday from a mobile home in the Frostproof are of Polk County, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

Animal cruelty investigators were called to a mobile home where two women live and found at least 200 animals in the home, Judd said.

“It appears over 200 animals were neglected at best and abused at worse,” Judd said. “That investigation is underway.”

Judd said more details would be released on Friday.