Hundreds expected to pack Polk Co. School Board meeting

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Tonight, hundreds are expected to pack the Polk County School Board meeting to voice their concerns about different public education issues. One of the main issues on the table is funding.

All of this is coming on the heels of the rally in Tallahassee a few weeks ago, where thousands of teachers in Polk County joined other colleagues from around the state to fight for public education funding.

Polk Education Association tells 8 On Your Side, there are two points they are looking to make at tonight’s meeting. PEA is looking to bring up the teacher contracts that did not ratify back in December ad asking the board to approve a millage referendum on the November ballot to help with funding.

President of PEA, Stepahnie Yocum, said they cannot wait for Tallahassee.

“We have to have local money that the school board can bargain with their teachers and their support staff so our staff can get meaningful raises not bonuses,” said Stephanie Yocum, President of Polk Education Association.

The Polk County School Board meeting is tonight at 5 p.m. and taking place at Bartow High School. The location of the meeting was moved because so many people are expected to attend.

