WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of pickleball players dinked it out on the court in Winter Haven Sunday morning, serving up the ultimate pickleball experience at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse.

For Jonathan Hamblett and his son, Coulson, it was the perfect activity to bond as father and son.

“It’s a game for everybody,” Jonathan explained. “There’s 8 and 10-year-olds out here all the way to senior citizens, which is fantastic, and quite frankly, we can play together.”

Hundreds of pickleball players ranging from 8 to 80 years old took turns playing on 18 hardwood basketball courts in singles and doubles.

Aaron Del Mar is the executive director of the American Pickleball Tour.

He said the sport is a lot of fun whether you’re an avid player or a newcomer.

“Each of us get a paddle like the one in your hand and my hand and we play with a little whiffle ball it bounces on,” he explained. “It’s a cross between ping pong and tennis. We hit it back and forth and try to get the ball away from the other opponent.”

Lucky for the pickleball players, the tournament was held inside as Florida continues to see “dangerously” hot conditions.

Competitors told 8 On Your Side it’s a weekend they won’t soon forget.

