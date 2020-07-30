Human remains located of missing Lakeland woman, person of interest in custody

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Police Department has located the remains of a woman who was reported missing on June 30.

According to police, 22-year-old Takeria Adderly’s vehicle was located abandoned in southeast Lakeland. Evidence from her vehicle recovery led investigators to identify Cristian Darrach, 21, in Adderly’s disappearance.

Detectives say Darrach has been charged for grand theft and burglary of Adderly’s vehicle, as well as additional charges of tampering with evidence and violation of probation and remains in the Polk County Jail.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Police say Darrach currently remains a primary person of interest in Adderly’s disappearance and now her death.

This remains an open and active investigation.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Cory Lawson at 863-834-8975.

