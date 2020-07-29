Human remains found near Fairbanks Street in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have opened a death investigation following the discovery of human remains in Lakeland on Wednesday.

According to police, the remains were found Wednesday morning in an area near Fairbanks Street and Bella Vista Street.

Police said detectives are still working to identify the victim and determine their cause of death.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

