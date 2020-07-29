LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police have opened a death investigation following the discovery of human remains in Lakeland on Wednesday.
According to police, the remains were found Wednesday morning in an area near Fairbanks Street and Bella Vista Street.
Police said detectives are still working to identify the victim and determine their cause of death.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Human remains found near Fairbanks Street in Lakeland
- Florida coronavirus: State reports 9,450 new cases, record single-day increase in deaths
- Workers evacuated after chemical spill at the Borden Dairy Company in Winter Haven
- Face coverings to be required in Polk County Schools
- Man, woman accused of stealing nearly $4k from Lakeland Lowe’s, Home Depot stores