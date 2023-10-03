FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies are investigating a theft involving two horses stolen from a home in Frostproof.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened on Sept. 30 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at a private residence on Avon Park Cut-Off Road near East Bereah Road.

Deputies said someone stole two Paint Tennessee Walking horses, one male and one female, after cutting the barbed wire fence.

“We don’t take kindly to horse rustling in these parts,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a hashtag.

If you know anything related to the crime, call Detective Scarborough at 863-534-7205 or email jscarborough@polksheriff.org.

You can also make an anonymous tip by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or visiting http://heartlandcrimestoppers.com.