Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT officer, deputies say

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a homicide suspect was shot dead during a confrontation with law enforcement overnight.

The unidentified man was shot and killed by a SWAT deputy at a home on Wood Lane in Poinciana.

Deputies say the man is the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Finch Lane at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Deputies said a man was killed and a woman was injured by the gunfire. The woman was taken to a local hospital, but her current condition is unknown.

A SWAT team was requested after the suspect barricaded himself inside a home on Wood Lane, authorities said.

“During the standoff, the suspect was shot and killed by a SWAT deputy sheriff,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to brief the media about the incident at 7:30 a.m. Monday.

