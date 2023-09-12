POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A homicide investigation is underway near Winter Haven.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide happened on St. Paul Drive in unincorporated Winter Haven overnight.

No other details were available.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. News Channel 8 will live stream the news conference on its website and on its Facebook page.

(WFLA)