2 women confess to killing homeless man in Winter Haven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Polk County following the discovery of a body in the Eloise area of Winter Haven on Wednesday.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Staci Testerman and Shea Pinkston confessed to killing 55-year-old Gregory Shaw on April 29.

Sheriff Judd said Pinkston was “rescuing” Testerman from abuse by Shaw. Pinkston was given a .22 caliber gun by her father in order “to protect herself” Pinkston alledlegly shot Shaw in order to help Testerman to get away from Shaw.

Charges are pending in this case for both women.

