Homeowner shoots, critically wounds suspected intruder in Polk County, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a Polk County homeowner opened fire on a man who allegedly broke into his home on Wednesday afternoon.

The homeowner, who lives in north Lakeland, told deputies the intruder threw a flower pot through his glass French doors to access the home from the back porch, and that he shot him three times.

Deputies arrived to find 42-year-old Steven Stillwell lying injured on the living room floor. He was rushed to an area hospital, where was he listed in critical, but stable condition.

According to deputies, Stillwell was seen on surveillance video running in the backyard and standing on the porch. They said evidence showed Stillwell was shot inside the home, and that someone had broke through the glass to enter the residence. The homeowner’s firearm was legal, according to deputies.

“The castle doctrine is very clear in Florida law. A person’s home is his refuge. The evidence in this case at this point indicates that the suspect illegally forced his way into the home. The homeowner did exactly what he had a right to do. I commend him for protecting himself and defending his home,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigating with criminal charges pending against Stillwell, who has previous arrests for multiple burglaries among other charges.