POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A homeless man was hit and killed by a train Friday evening in the Auburndale area of Polk County, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Neptune Road south of Hillcrest Road near Recker Highway, deputies said.

The train involved belonged to CSX, deputies said. News Channel 8 has reached out to CSX for comment.

Traffic is backed up along Recker Highway, according to deputies.

No other details were immediately available.

