POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deadly crash in Lakeland on Monday afternoon has residents calling for safety improvements.

Neighbors call the intersection at Longfellow Boulevard and North Crystal Lake Drive a death trap. Lakeland police said two cars hit the same home within a week of each other.

“You got Longfellow right here, and our house is right directly in front, so nobody stops right here were the first point of contact,” said resident Mario Thomas.

Thomas said a truck hit his front door. Police said they are investigating the crash that caused damage.

On Monday afternoon, it happened again, but this time it was deadly.

“This is the second time in a week that a car hit that house,” said neighbor Jack Hornsby.

Hornsby calls the intersection a death trap. He said more needs to be done to protect residents in the area.

“I heard one of my roommate shout not again! So at that point, I figured another car ran into the house,” said Thomas.



Police said a 27-year-old driver blew through the stop sign, taking down two signs, then plowed through Thomas’ home as he and his two roommates were inside.

“I saw the Dodge in the living room,” he said.

Thomas said his roommate, Yuri Dos Santos Vasconcelos from Brazil was killed. Yuri is a soccer player with Lakeland United Football Club.

“We need a light there,” said Hornsby. “There’s no guard rail there there’s nothing but a sign saying you got to go right or go left.”

The roads are maintained by Polk County. 8 On Your Side asked the Roads and Drainage Department about this. They told us that they need to consider the conditions of the driver and determine if weather played a factor first. Then, if needed, they’ll consider improvements.

Lakeland United FC is raising money to help bring Yuri’s body back to Brazil so he can be laid to rest. The club created a GoFundMe to help raise funds.