Holiday celebration at LEGOLAND Florida Resort in full swing

WINTER HAVEN, Fla (WFLA)- Holidays at LEGOLAND Florida Resort have officially kicked off with new entertainment, festive décor and a LEGO Christmas Tree.

The 30-foot tall LEGO Christmas tree is located in the heart of LEGO City and is made up of over 200,000 LEGO pieces. The tree lights up every evening with dazzling lights and holiday songs.

Visitors also have the chance to make some holiday memories with LEGO Gingerbread Man and LEGO Santa.

Kids can even write a hand-written letter to LEGO Santa at Holiday Village Postal Service, which is one of many park attractions. Their letters will magically get sent to the North Pole through a digital screen.

“There’s kid friendly shows throughout the park, one specifically for preschoolers and then one with a whole score of original music. You’re going to feel every bit of the holidays when you come here,” LEGOLAND Florida Senior Public Relations Manager Kelly Hornick said.

The festivities do not stop after Christmas at LEGOLAND. There will be a colorful fireworks show to light up the night sky every evening at 8 p.m. to help ring in 2022.

Holidays at LEGOLAND will run from Dec. 18-19 and Dec. 24-31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The park will add an extra hour of fun on Dec. 26-31. Ticket information can be found on their website.