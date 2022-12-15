TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man’s body was found on the side of the road after he was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Lake Wales Thursday morning, authorities said.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the agency was called to the 2000 block of State Road 60 shortly before 3:30 a.m. after someone saw the body on the side of the road.

“Our Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the death, so apparently it is believed to be a hit-and-run,” the spokesman said.

They did not have a description for the suspect’s vehicle, the victim’s name was not released, and further information about the crash was not immediately available.

The westbound lanes of the roadway are closed at Airport Road for the investigation.