WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist near Winter Haven Saturday night.

Deputies said the bicyclist entered the intersection of Winter Lake Road (State Road 540) and Thornhill Road while the red light was on.

A car driving through the intersection managed to avoid the driver, but a second vehicle did not, striking him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the driver of the first vehicle told them that the second vehicle sped off on Winter Lake Road after the crash.

At the time first responders arrived at about 9:24 p.m., the victim was still alive. However, he died after being taken to a hospital.

According to deputies, the suspect vehicle was “a gray or dark-colored sedan” that may have some damage on the front end and the side window.

At this time, it is not known who the victim is, deputies say.

If you know anything about the crash, call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or call anonymously to Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) for a potential reward.