WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said it is looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a Winter Haven woman Saturday.

The FHP said the victim, a 59-year-old woman, was crossing Lake Howard Drive at 15th Street Northwest when a car heading east on the road struck her.

Troopers said the car fled after the collision, leaving the woman to die at the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a silver Dodge Caliber with Virginia plates.

If you know anything related to the hit-and-run, call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.