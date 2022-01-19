Live: Hillsborough deputy involved in shooting outside jurisdiction, FDLE investigating

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hillsborough County deputy was involved in a shooting outside their jurisdiction, according to authorities.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was in the Lakeland Police Department’s jurisdiction while they were conducting surveillance on a wanted subject alongside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Other local and federal agencies were said to be involved in the incident as well.

The shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) in accordance with HCSO’s policy.

