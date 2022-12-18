BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dover man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Bartow, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the wreck on State Road 60 close to Bonnie Mine Road at around 3:59 p.m.

Investigators said Kristian Bueno, 26, of Dover was transporting a dump trailer full of roof shingles with his pickup truck when it entered the grassy median of State Road 60.

The truck began swerving side to side before the truck and its trailer flipped onto their side.

During the crash, Bueno was thrown from the vehicle. Deputies said it is believed he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

First responders took Bueno to a hospital where he later died.

State Road 60 was partially closed for around five hours as first responders cleaned up the shingles and wreckage.