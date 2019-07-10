Deputies investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 98 in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian died Wednesday after they were struck by two vehicles in Lakeland, authorities said.
The collisions happened on U.S. Highway 98 and Ritter Road shortly before 6 a.m.
Police said both drivers remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation.
All lanes of the highway were closed for a couple hours. The roadway reopened around 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
