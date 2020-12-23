Highland City man arrested for DUI manslaughter

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Highland City man has been arrested after Polk County Sheriff’s deputies say he was drunk driving when he crashed into a semi-truck killing two men in November.

Deputies say Mathis’ blood alcohol level was 0.25 which is three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

“There is no excuse to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’ve been drinking. With the advent of ride sharing apps, there are a variety of alternate transportation options out there. Please, don’t drink and drive – just like in this instance, it can be fatal,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Mathis’ two passengers 34-year-old Christopher Lofton and 38-year-old David Weldon were both not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Mathis has been charged with DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damage.

