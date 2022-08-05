POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.

Source – Polk County Sheriff’s Office

“He’s moving. He’s moving. We need an ambulance now,” said a witness in a call to 911 about the victim. “He’s bleeding, he’s bleeding bad.”

“[The suspect] had no regard for the victim whatsoever,” said Brian Bruchey, public information officer with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:47 Sunday evening at the intersection of K-Ville Avenue and Thornhill Road in Winter Haven.

The driver of a pickup truck, identified by deputies as 41-year-old Efrain Perez of Auburndale, turned left into a motorcyclist who was coming from the opposite direction on K-Ville Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

“It’s like a bad situation that just got worse because not only did he hit the motorcyclist, he dragged the motorcycle for several feet then stuck it in reverse, backed up in order to break the two vehicles apart and then took off,” Bruchey said.

As of Friday, the motorcyclist was still being treated at Lakeland Regional Health after suffering significant injuries.

The caller described the truck that hit the motorcyclist in the call to 911.

“He’ll definitely have front-end damage. His bumper is all coming off and stuff,” said the caller.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Auburndale Police Department, located the 2007 burgundy Chevrolet Silverado parked near Perez’s home.

It was not registered to Perez. The person who the truck is registered to is cooperating with law enforcement.

Law enforcement officials are now trying to find Perez, who was driving on a suspended license, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve posted him on social media hoping somebody can tell us where we can find him or he’s welcome to turn himself in. We would appreciate that too,” said Bruchey.

If people want to provide information on Perez’s whereabouts, they can contact Detective Mendez at 863-668-3105 or PCSO at 863-298-6200.

Anonymous tips can be made through Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-TIPS.