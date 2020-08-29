‘Heroes Weekend’ to return to Legoland Labor Day weekend

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – “Heroes Weekend” will return to Legoland during Labor Day weekend, the park announced Friday.

The event will take place from Sept. 5 through Sept. 7.

Families can meet Lego “Doctor Max” and a Lego policeman, see firefighter stilt walkers and learn how to stay safe.

Families can visit the National Fire Protection Association’s COVID-19 awareness table to get resources to minimize risk for the virus and help prevent accidents from fire, electrical hazards and more.

Visitors can also help build a Lego city mosaic and see a show in 4D.

The event is included with general theme park admission or with an annual pass.

Legoland reopened June 1 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and is operating with limited capacity.

