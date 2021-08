FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, a worker puts finishing touches on the entrance sign at Legoland Florida in Winter Haven, Fla. The Legoland theme park in Florida is planning an expansion next year including new rides, according to plans filed with the city nearest the attraction. The details have not been revealed, but news outlets report Legoland will add about 4.5 acres (1.8 hectares) to its resort near Winter Haven.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – LEGOLAND announced Wednesday the return of “Heroes Weekend.”

The two-day special event will take place Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8.

The event helps teach children about fire safety with a variety of fun activities in the theme park, such as meeting LEGO policemen and watching firefighter stilt walkers.

The event is included with general theme park admission or with an annual pass.

For more details, visit LEGOLAND’s website.