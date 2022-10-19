POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said two men arrested in an alleged child pornography bust were previously convicted of the same crime.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, four men and a teenage boy were accused of having child porn on their electronic devices.

Two of the men – 32-year-old Ryan Murray from Lakeland and 38-year-old Eric Lewis from Davenport – previously served time for the same crime. Murray was convicted in 2014 and spent seven years in Florida State Prison. Lewis was convicted in 2015 and spent six months in jail, with 53 months of probation.

“Two of these men have already served time in prison and jail for possession of child pornography,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, “Here they are again, actively participating in the abusive child pornography industry—fueling the current and future sexual abuse of young children.”

PCSO said the suspects were arrested on the following charges:

Timothy Ahearn, 64, from Lakeland: Possession of child pornography (141 counts, enhanced)

Ryan Murray, 32, from Lakeland: Possession of child pornography and promoting sexual performance by a child

Eric Lewis, 38, from Davenport: Possession of child pornography (37 counts, enhanced), possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Judiel Gonzalez, 61, from Lakeland: Possession of child pornography (15 Counts, enhanced), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

A 16-year-old from Haines City was charged with possession of child pornography (36 counts, enhanced)

The sheriff’s office said detectives seized the suspects’ electronic devices and they could be charged with additional crimes depending on what they find.

“We will do everything we can to make sure these deviant suspects are held accountable for their crimes,” Judd said. “My message is simple: if you download, trade, create, or share child pornography in Polk County, we will lock you up.”