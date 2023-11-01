TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have identified the person who was involved in a “suspicious incident” at Resurrection Catholic School in Lakeland on Wednesday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Lakeland Police Department had asked for the public’s help in identifying a person who was seen inside the school around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office released surveillance images of the person in question that show him go through an entrance and leave the campus. They also shared a photo of the vehicle he left in.

“At this point in time the school, students, and faculty are safe,” the agency said.

In an updated news release, Sheriff Grady Judd said the person in question has been located and was being interviewed.

“We know now after locating this person that there was not, and is not, any

threat to the students or staff at the school today,” Judd said. “We will have more details about any pending charges later during the investigation.”