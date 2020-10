POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of an emergency landing

near Colt Creek State park.

Officials say a helicopter went down near the park.

FWC officials say they located the pilot in a swampy area and they say the victim is being checked out for any injuries.

It is unknown at this time what caused the emergency landing.

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.