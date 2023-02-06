POLK COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to discuss a “multijurisdictional incident” that took place outside of a family restaurant in Winter Haven Monday afternoon.

The Winter Haven Police Department first announced a road closure between 11th Street and 21st Street that was said to last an “undetermined amount of time.”

When WFLA’s Eagle 8 HD flew over the scene, a heavy police presence and crime tape surrounded the parking lot of a family restaurant.

Authorities said drivers should find alternate routes until further notice. Further information was not immediately available.

