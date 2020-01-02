Heavy law enforcement presence on Deeson Road in Lakeland

Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents are being told to avoid an area near Kathleen Road as deputies investigate an incident in Lakeland.

Deputies surrounded a home on Deeson Road early Thursday morning and closed down the roadway.

The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

