Heavy law enforcement presence on Deeson Road in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents are being told to avoid an area near Kathleen Road as deputies investigate an incident in Lakeland.
Deputies surrounded a home on Deeson Road early Thursday morning and closed down the roadway.
The public is advised to avoid the area until further notice.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
