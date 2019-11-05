Hearing scheduled for Lakeland officer arrested on DUI charge

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A pre-disciplinary hearing is scheduled Thursday for a Lakeland police officer arrested on a driving while under the influence charge.

Officer Chad Landry was arrested Saturday morning in Okaloosa County, where he was attending training for K-9 trials.

According to the offense report, a deputy saw him swerving multiple times in his police SUV, narrowly missing a curb, speeding and taking a dangerous U-turn.

The deputy pulled Landry over. Landry did not have his Florida driving license on him.

“Landry appeared dazed, his speech mumbled and slurred. Landry’s eyes were bloodshot, watery, and glassy,” the report read.

On Tuesday, the Lakeland Police Department refused to comment on camera pending the administrative investigation.

8 On Your Side requested the dash cam video from Landry’s cruiser but the request was denied because of the investigation.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide the deputy’s body camera footage.

“We do not release body cam video prior to prosecution. In addition, we have been informed that this individual signed a public records exemption form to prevent his image from being released,” said Michele Nicholson, public information for the sheriff’s office.

Lakeland City Manager Tony Delgado said he was “disappointed” about Officer Landry’s arrest.

He said he will be reviewing the city’s policies will all of the city’s employees to “make sure that people know how to conduct themselves…make sure people understand [the policies].”

Landry, who has been employed with the Lakeland Police Department for the last four years, is on administrative leave. He was recently assigned to the K-9 unit.

His annual salary is $57,894, according to the police department.

In 2017, nine members of Lakeland’s K-9 unit were suspended after excessively speeding on their way home from a K-9 competition.

LATEST STORIES: