Health Department offering free Back-To-School vaccines in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s more to getting ready for the start of the school year than buying school supplies. Parents also need to make sure their child’s vaccinations are up to date.
For back-to-school season, the Florida Department of Health in Polk County is offering vaccines to children at no cost to parents.
Children who attend school will be eligible for the free vaccines as long as their parents bring a valid form of identification.
Free vaccines will be available on the following dates at the following locations:
Auburndale Health Clinic
1805 Hobbs Road Auburndale, FL 33823
Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm
Bartow Specialty Care Clinic
1255 Brice Blvd Bartow, FL 33830
Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm
Haines City Health Clinic
1700 Baker Ave E Haines City, FL 33844
Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm
Lakeland Health Clinic
3241 Lakeland Hills Blvd Lakeland, FL 33805
Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm
Lake Wales Immunization Outreach
835 W. Central Ave Lake Wales, FL 33853
Tuesday (8/6) Through Friday (8/9), 9 am to 3 pm
