Head-on crash kills dad, injures 3 others in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County deputies are currently investigating a two-car crash that killed one man and injured three others in Winter Haven.

According to deputies, the crash happened at 11:58 a.m. Sunday on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, just west of US Highway 27.

After talking with witnesses and gathering some evidence, deputies say 22-year-old Nannette Cruz Garcia from Orlando was driving eastbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in a 2003 Toyota Corolla. For an unknown reason, she crossed over the raised median and hit a 2007 PT Cruiser being driven by a 15-year-old head-on.

Deputies say the 15-year-old was traveling westbound on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in the outside lane.

According to deputies, there were two other occupants in the PT Cruiser: 57-year-old Sandeep Kumar Beri, father of the 15-year-old, and a 7-year-old, sister of the 15-year-old. All three are from Winter Haven.

Beri was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center (LRHMC) where he later died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The 15-year-old was also taken to LRHMC and is being treated for injuries. They are in stable condition.

The 7-year-old was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando because of their age. They are in stable condition and have minor injuries.

Garcia was also taken to LRHMC and is being treated for serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Deputies say the 15-year-old was driving legally with their learner’s permit.

Deputies determined Garcia was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash. All occupants in the PT Cruiser were wearing their seatbelts.

“This was just a devastating crash,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. ” It is a reminder for all of us to drive safely and remain aware of our surroundings while driving. Our sympathies and prayers go out to the Beri family for their loss.”