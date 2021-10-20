‘He has to be right every single day’: New video released as Lakeland capitol riot fugitive evades FBI

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A 21-year-old Polk County man just needs to make one mistake in order to be captured by the FBI, a retired law enforcement official and missing person specialist said.

“He has to be right every single day, every second in his hiding,” said Ken Stevens, a retired Pinellas County deputy.

Jonathan Pollock of Lakeland (Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement, on the other hand, only has to be right once in order to catch Jonathan Pollock.

“Do I think with the resources with computers and technology right now he’s going to be alive and continue to circulate through society for a long period of time? No, I don’t think so,” said Stevens.

Pollock, of Lakeland, has evaded the FBI since he was indicted on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Newly released body camera video shows a man identified as Pollock, dressed in military garb, tackling and punching officers, and weaponizing a riot shield against officers.

The images bring to life allegations laid out in indictments against Pollock, his sister, Olivia Pollock, and cousin, Joshua Doolin, an ex-Polk County Fire Rescue EMT.

Olivia Pollock and Doolin were arrested in June and plead not guilty to the charges.

A woman on Pollock’s Lakeland property showed support for him.

“I’m his grandmother and I love him to pieces and he’s a good man. He loves the Lord and he loves, he loves his country. He loves his flag,” she said.

Much like the speculation on another high profile Tampa Bay fugitive, Brian Laundrie, Pollock’s success on the lam is delicate.

“If he goes and checks in to mainstream hotels and motels where there’s large crowds, he’s going to be spotted by somebody that says I saw that guy on the news,” said Stevens. “If he’s out in the wild or whatever else, there’s just general exposure. He could be exposed to wild animals, food poisoning.”

People wishing to submit tips on Pollock’s whereabouts can call 1-800-CALL-FBI with information or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.