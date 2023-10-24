WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — His name was Roderick Wilson Jr.

He would also answer to “Baby Boy,” “RJ,” “Rod,” and since he was in his mother’s womb, “Teuhnk.”

“He will forever be Teuhnk to me,” said his brother, EJ Dunston.

Dunston said his younger brother went everywhere with him.

“A lot of people always thought I was a teen father but he was just my little brother tagging along everywhere,” he said.

Wilson Jr. was a young man with a lot of nicknames and a lot of faith.

“He was my junior bishop because he was always talking about the Lord. Always talking about making it to the Kingdom. It’s so difficult to believe somebody would do something so heinous to him because he did not deserve it,” said his mother, Emily Pringle.

Pringle said she keeps replaying in her mind a phone call she received Sunday.

“All I can hear is his dad calling me to tell me what happened and it’s just been ringing in my head, ringing in my head and that scream that I let out,” she said.

Her 20-year old son was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Pentecostal Church of God on 34th Street NW in Winter Haven.

“I would not wish this on anyone, no one, to lose their child,” she said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Taquion Cotton, 22, pulled the trigger.

There is no known connection between the two men or motive.

Authorities said surveillance video shows the two men getting into an argument just after midnight Sunday morning.

Cotton drove away, circled around a few times and then returned and shot Wilson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wilson’s body was found about an hour later by a passerby who called 911.

“My heart is just broken for my son as well as the people who lost their child, my heart is broken for them too. I get emotional talking about it,” said Shavon Sheffield, Cotton’s mother.

Sheffield said she saw the surveillance video of the shooting and questions whether her son was the shooter.

She said her son had been struggling recently with his mental health.

“It’s more demonic situation that I think that’s going on with my child, that done took over him or something because he’s not in his right mind,” said Sheffield.

Cotton’s sister, Passion Cotton, told News Channel 8, in recent days, her brother did not recognize her.

“My brother was kind of out of his mind prior to whatever, you know, they’re saying. We started noticing he was kind of like, you know, panicking, didn’t want to be alone. He kind of was just so paranoid,” said Passion Cotton.

“This gentleman going through quote unquote mental health issues is going to be locked up and can be visited by his family. We cannot get a chance to go see my brother again. The next time I see my brother I will be putting him in the ground,” said EJ Dunston, Wilson’s brother.

While Wilson’s mother, Emily Pringle, said she does not wish harm on anybody, she does wish for justice.

“I’m asking for the max because you took the max from me,” she said.

Wilson’s mother and brother said they plan to set up a foundation in Wilson Jr.’s name.

They are planning a candlelight vigil and balloon release at the Pentecostal Church of God in Winter Haven Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Cotton is being held on no bond on several charges, including first-degree murder.