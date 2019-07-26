Haines City woman wins $1 million top prize for scratch-off game

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Haines City woman has claimed a $1 million top prize for a Florida scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 22-year-old Ana Beltran won the $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game.

Beltran purchased her winning ticket from J & S Food Mart located at 3084 Hinson Avenue in Haines City. The food market will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game $1 MILLION GOLD RUSH CLASSIC launched in January and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 3.97.