Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Haines City woman wins $1 million top prize for scratch-off game

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Haines City woman has claimed a $1 million top prize for a Florida scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 22-year-old Ana Beltran won the $1 million top prize from the $5 Gold Rush Classic scratch-off game.

Beltran purchased her winning ticket from J & S Food Mart located at 3084 Hinson Avenue in Haines City. The food market will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $5 game $1 MILLION GOLD RUSH CLASSIC launched in January and offers more than $200.5 million in prizes.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 3.97.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss