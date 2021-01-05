Haines City woman wanted for crash that sent child passenger into dashboard

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Haines City woman is facing child abuse charges in connection with a crash that injured her child passenger.

Police said Taquire Studimire, 34, crashed into a garbage truck Monday morning in the area of North 14th Street and Stuart Avenue. The incident was caught on dash camera video.

According to police, the child was not wearing a seat belt, and the impact of the crash sent them flying into the dashboard. Police said Studimire picked the child up off the floorboard and exited the vehicle to confront the other driver. The driver told police she blamed the accident on him.

“At no point was she ever seen taking time to examine the child for potential injury. After confronting the truck’s driver, she reentered the vehicle and backed into traffic with the driver’s side door open, nearly striking another vehicle,” police said in an arrest report.

Police later found the child at an area day care. The child had bruises and their cheeks were swollen, but the injuries were not serious, police said. The child was treated at an area hospital.

“The blatant disregard shown for this child is appalling,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “She proceeded to put others in danger with her carelessness and has taken no responsibility for her actions. Perhaps jail time is what she needs to mull it over. It is fortunate that no one was seriously hurt.”

Police were able to speak with Studimire over the phone, but her location is still unknown. She faces charges of child abuse, tampering, reckless driving, hit-and-run and resisting arrest without violence.

Those with information regarding her whereabouts are being asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.

