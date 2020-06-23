LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Haines City police searching for mail thieves caught on camera

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Haines City Police)

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Haines City Police Department is looking for two men who stole mail from a U.S. Postal Service drop box.

According to police, surveillance footage caught the two men using rope or fishing line to pull mail out of the box on at least three separate occasions.

Checks were included in the stolen mail.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPs, go online, or submit a tip via the P3tips mobile app.

Anonymity is guaranteed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss