Haines City police searching for mail thieves caught on camera

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Haines City Police Department is looking for two men who stole mail from a U.S. Postal Service drop box.

According to police, surveillance footage caught the two men using rope or fishing line to pull mail out of the box on at least three separate occasions.

Checks were included in the stolen mail.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPs, go online, or submit a tip via the P3tips mobile app.

Anonymity is guaranteed.